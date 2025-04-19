SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Rylie Young

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Greg and Jonda Young

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball, Volleyball, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friendships

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Gold Glove

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

One Direction

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Pretty Little Liars

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Jaylise Applegate

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college