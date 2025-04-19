SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Rylie Young
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Greg and Jonda Young
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Volleyball, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friendships
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the Gold Glove
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
One Direction
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Pretty Little Liars
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Jaylise Applegate
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college