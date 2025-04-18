By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Board of Commissioners honored one of the region’s most influential institutions of higher learning during a regular Commissioners meeting on Monday, April 14. During their regularly scheduled meeting, the Board signed a formal declaration recognizing Southern State Community College (SSCC) for its 50 years of service in delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality education to residents across southern Ohio.

Commissioner Barbara Moore introduced a resolution acknowledging SSCC’s milestone anniversary, applauding the college’s steadfast dedication to educational advancement, community development, and workforce preparedness since its founding in 1975.

The resolution, unanimously supported by the Board, marks a significant gesture from Adams County’s leadership in recognizing the transformational role SSCC has played for both individuals and the broader region over the past five decades.

Founded with the mission to serve rural communities in southern Ohio, SSCC has grown from a modest institution serving a small number of students to a regional educational powerhouse. Since opening its doors in 1975, the college has awarded more than 14,000 degrees and certificates, impacting the lives of countless families and driving economic growth in the region.

From its early roots to its present-day stature, Southern State has consistently demonstrated a commitment to making higher education attainable for all. Its range of academic programs, workforce development initiatives, and community outreach efforts continue to support learners of all backgrounds, helping them achieve personal goals and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

In her remarks, Commissioner Moore spoke to the College’s long-standing presence in Adams County and the legacy it has cultivated. While she refrained from direct quotations, Moore’s resolution underscored the impact SSCC has had on local students and families. The resolution also highlighted SSCC’s ongoing contributions to workforce training, especially in vital sectors such as healthcare, business, and technology — all of which are critical to the region’s continued development.

The Commissioners acknowledged that many residents of Adams County, whether as students, faculty, staff, or community partners, have had a meaningful connection to Southern State over the years. As a result, the Board felt it was both timely and appropriate to formally commend the College’s enduring commitment to its mission.

The resolution also cited SSCC’s flexibility and innovation in responding to changing educational and workforce needs. Over the years, the College has expanded its curriculum, embraced technological advances in instruction, and partnered with area employers to align its programs with real-world demands. This adaptability has allowed SSCC to maintain its relevance and continue serving as a trusted community resource.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, SSCC has launched a year-long series of events, intended to reflect on the institution’s legacy while also looking forward to the future. Activities include a student birthday celebration, a community-wide gala, service initiatives, and other commemorative events throughout the college’s service region. These programs are designed to both honor the College’s past and reinforce its ongoing mission of LEARNING from history, LIVING its mission, and LEADING into the future.

SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades, who is the sixth president in the institution’s history, has emphasized the anniversary as a celebration not only of the College’s achievements, but also of the partnerships and community support that have made those successes possible. In an earlier college press release, Dr. Roades credited the “dedication and commitment” of faculty, staff, students, and community allies for the College’s lasting influence.

The Commissioners’ declaration adds another layer of recognition to this significant anniversary. It serves as a formal and public acknowledgment from local government of the critical role that Southern State plays in the educational and economic fabric of Adams County and beyond.

Southern State’s presence in Adams County has included the development of accessible learning centers and partnerships with local high schools, employers, and social service organizations. These initiatives have ensured that residents — regardless of age, income, or background — have had access to pathways toward better careers and brighter futures.

As part of its regional mission, the College continues to serve Adams County students with robust programming in general education, nursing, information technology, and workforce development, among other fields. SSCC’s outreach efforts also extend to offering College Credit Plus opportunities for high school students, adult education programs, and business and industry training tailored to local employers’ needs.

With the Commissioners’ resolution now on record, Adams County joins other local governments and community organizations in paying tribute to SSCC’s 50 years of impact. As the College continues to expand its reach and refine its offerings, it remains an essential partner in the region’s ongoing efforts to build a skilled workforce, foster economic resilience, and empower the next generation of leaders.

For more information about SSCC’s anniversary events or educational programs, residents are encouraged to visit the College’s official website or contact their local campus.