Press Release

The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau would like to acknowledge the $500 grant from the Adams County Community Foundation to help with the cost of printing 12 full-color laminated posters that were used to update the three Adams County information kiosks. The posters feature updated 2023 events, map and index, and a complete listing of places to stay plus popular destinations in Adams County.

The kiosks are located at Serpent Mound, Yoder’s Furniture, Bakery & Bulk Foods and Miller’s Bakery & Furniture.

The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau had the kiosks built several years ago to help inform visitors at popular destinations where other Adams County attractions are located, to encourage visitation to these locations and to bring awareness to the various lodging available within the county. The total cost of the 12 posters was $736.28.

According to the most recent tourism report from the Tourism Ohio, visitors in Adams County spent $27.5 million in 2021. Tourism spending in Adams County has increased over 16 percent during the past five years.