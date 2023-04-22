Submitted News

Since the First Jr Fair BBQ in 1963, the BBQ Committee has donated the profits from each BBQ to the Senior fair Board for Juniorr Fair improvements.

Projects have included helping build the original “old” show arena, the new show arena, new pens for the sheep and goat barns and much more. Last year the BBQ committee voted to donate $20,000 to help build the new small complex which will be open for the 2023 Fair.

The 2023 Junior fair BBQ will be held on September 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.