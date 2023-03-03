“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” Isaiah 43:18-19

This weather, lately, has me feeling positive and spring-time ready. According to the calendars budding and blooming still have some time to go, but the sunny skies bid new life to spring and sprout, to bud and bloom.

This verse from Isaiah always makes me think of spring. Don’t fret those long, cold days of winter, because new days of brightness and excitement will replace them; it seems to say.

One of my students came up to me at the end of the day this week, and said,” Surprisingly, I haven’t felt sad one day this week.” This was a feat, and I was excited to hear why. The answer was, “I got saved…Well I’ve been reading the Bible and praying. I was already saved.”

How many of us are living outside of the promises found in the Bible? Often, we cause ourselves heartache and hassle because we don’t take God up on all His promises.

The word of God has a supernatural power to drive away the dark forces of evil and replace it with peace, joy, patience, kindness, goodness, and love. All dark can be driven out by His light. All worries can be soothed by His caress. All doubt can be eliminated by truth. His Word is a love letter to our souls.

God’s word bids us, come and see His promises. His word tells us many great things. Our troubles won’t swallow us whole. Our sadness will last only for a time. Our defeat isn’t final. Our struggles can be overcome. Our shortcomings aren’t the end.

In fact, He does all the fighting for us; our job is to rest in Him, to trust in Him. Jesus has the final say. He’s already won. He roots for us, He prays for us, He loves us. What a friend we have in Jesus.

The brightness of spring fills me with hope, and I wish the same for you. I also desire that you experience the brightness of His truth and love found in His love letter to us all.