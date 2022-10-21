Hester Lovena (Tootsie) Blackshire passed away Tuesday October 18, 2022 at Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on February 24, 1938, to Narvel “Jack” and Mary Lockard.

Tootsie married Blake Blackshire on November 8, 1957. They had two daughters. Beth Blackshire Downs and Leah (Jay) Prather. They had four grandchildren, Will (Stephanie) Downs, Todd Downs, Blake (Cera) Prather, and Claire (Eric) Conley. They also had four great grandchildren, Logan and Zoe Downs, and Jayse and Bo Prather.

Tootsie is survived by her daughters and their families. She is also survived by three sisters, Mary (Jim) Wayne, Nancy Stanley, both of Charleston West Virginia and Joy (Jim) Allen of Sinks Grove West Virginia; brother-in-law Lloyd DeJarnett of Charleston and many nieces and nephews.

Tootsie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Betty Jo DeJarnett, brother Bob (Anna Mae) Holiday, and brother-in-law David Stanley.

There are no services planned at this time. Final arrangements will be carried out by the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Adams County, Inc., 11481 State Rt. 41, West Union, OH. 45693.