Bobby Moore, age 57, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away April 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 17, 1964 in Scioto County. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Garnet (Blevins) Moore and siblings, Ronnie, Richard, Delores and Joe.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Angela Moore of Blue Creek; one daughter, Courtney (Justin) Russell of Peebles; one brother, Alex; four sisters, Bonnie, Sandy, Dolly and Diane; along with several other family members.

Mr. Moore will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated is serving the family.