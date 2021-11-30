James M. Wilson, Jr., age 67 years of Stout, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021. James was born April 7, 1954 in Adams County Ohio to the late James M. Wilson Sr. and Gladys (Shivener).

Survivors include his wife Pam Young of Stout; two daughters, Jessica James of West Union and Alisha Boldman of Lynx; three sons, Kevin Young of Manchester, Dustin Wilson of Georgetown, and Jamie Wilson of Winchester; one sister, Sue Evans of Florence, Kentucky; one brother, Lawrence Shivener of Blue Creek; 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.