News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center and the Adams County Medical Foundation are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union.

Located at 11100 St Rte 41 in West Union, the new 6,400-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will provide high-quality family medicine, pediatrics, x-rays, and physical therapy with room to grow.

The ribbon-cutting celebration will be held on Friday, October 15, beginning at 11 a.m. The program will consist of a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speakers, and then conclude with a reception and tour. For the safety of attendants, everyone is required to wear a mask inside the facility.

“Adams County Regional Medical Center is proud and thankful of the generous donation from the Adams County Medical Foundation to purchase the property needed to make this investment in our community,” said Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “This investment not only allows us to continue our mission of providing high-quality healthcare close to home, but it also allows for quality outpatient medical services to those who reside in the area and the surrounding region. We are also working in collaboration with UC Health and the University of Cincinnati to implement a family medicine clinical/educational rotation for medical students who are interested in rural family medicine care. This facility is for our community, we wish to invite you to join us at the ribbon-cutting.”

Dr. Christopher Bernheisel, MD, UC Health department chair and associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, and director of the University of Cincinnati Residency Program and Family Nurse Practitioners Amber Thiel and Mayumi Hiraide will start seeing patients at this location on Monday, October 18.

For more information, please visit acrmc.com.