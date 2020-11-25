14 countians earn All-District Golf recognition

By Mark Carpenter

Even amidst the COVID pandemic, the 2020 high school golf season went off without a hitch and was a season of success for a number of Adams County golfers- girls, boys, and coaches.

Last month, the golf coaches of the Southeast District released the honorees on their 2020 All-District Teams and 15 players and one coach found their names appearing on the list.

Capping off a tremendous freshman season that saw her win the Adams County Cup and the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, Manchester’s Taylor Ralston was named to the First Team in Division II Girls Golf.

North Adams’ Brooklyn Tolle, who recently signed to continue her golf career at Shawnee State was named to the Division II Second Team, while West Union’s Payton Stapleton and Peebles’ Carrington McGlothin both garnered Honorable Mention recognition from the coaches.

In Division III Boys, Adams County produced both the District Player of the Year and the District Coach of the Year. Manchester junior Daulton McDonald, who captured the Adams County Cup, the SHAC Tournament, and the District Tournament, was the coach’s choice as the District Player of the Year as well as First Team All-District, while West Union head coach Carl Schneider, who again led his Dragons to the state tournament, was honored as the District Coach of the Year.

Joining McDonald on the All-District First Team were West Union senior Clayton Jones and North Adams junior T.J. Holt.

All-District Second Team honors went to Manchester’s Luke Hayslip, North Adams’ Carson Chaney, and Peebles’ Dawson Mills.

Honorable Mention in Division III went to Manchester’s Isaiah Scott, West Union’s Derrick Pell, North Adams’ Jacob Campbell, and Peebles’ Oakley Burba.