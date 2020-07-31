Timothy L. Fite, 58, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born on Dec. 22, 1961, in West Union, Ohio, he was the son of James and Lillian (Davis) Fite.

Tim was a graduate of West Union High School. He was an enthusiastic car lover and enjoyed working on them. He also enjoyed playing music and reading, as well as spending time with his beloved dogs.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Miley Grace Fite.

Surviving him is his sweet companion, Cassandra Mann; a son, Brandon Fite and wife Amanda of West Union, Ohio and a daughter, Katelinn Fite of Stout, Ohio. He was the beloved grandfather to three grandchildren, Gabriel, Kynlee, and Weylin Fite. His surviving siblings are Tammy R. Fite of Maysville, Ky., J. Terry Fite (Debra) of Manchester, Ohio, Beverly G. Frazier (Bill) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and R. Dale Fite (Linda) of Henderson, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tim Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Tuesday.

Those who may wish to remember Tim in a special way may make gifts and/or donations to the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home or the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery Fund in Blue Creek, Ohio.

Pallbearers will be Butch Firman, Rex Miller, Kris Fite, Matt Hayslip, Duff Kindt, and Bobby Utterback.

