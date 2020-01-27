Michael Heise, 58, of Jefferson, Colorado died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 (due to complications of asthma) at his residence. He was born April 18, 1961 in Chicago, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry “Bucky” and Norma (Schmidt) Heise; three sons, Michael Anthony, Nicholas Michael, and William Heise; and best friend Tony Schiavo.

Michael is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna LaRea (Marshall) Heise; one sister, Karen Heise; one brother, Robert (Dee) Heise; father in law Robert “Bob” Marshall; two brothers in law, Robert (Mary) Marshall and Richard Marshall; one sister in law, Randi Marshall; nephews Michael and David (Angie) Ruiz, Daniel (Ashley) Marshall, Jacob (Katie) Marshall, Dustan Coleman and Lane Marshall; nieces Robin (Nate) Pearce, Heather (Brandon) Bucki, Nicole (Jesse) Helterbridle and Tabitha Marshall; along with many great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was a mover for many years in Illinois and Ohio. He always had a passion for law enforcement and was currently employed as a security guard in Colorado. Michael volunteered for the Aurora Police Department, the Arapahoe County Sheriff Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff Department, as well as the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation. He was recognized by the Aurora Police Department in 2017 as the Volunteer of the Year.

Memorial donations can be made to the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation, P.O. Box 470341, Aurora, Colorado 80047. http://www.COFallenhero.org

The visitation is Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from noon- 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral service is Friday at 2 p.m. at Lafferty Funeral Home. Bill Cooper will officiate.

The interment is at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.