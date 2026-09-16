Lady Dragons on winning streak

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a tough start to the season with a grueling early schedule, Coach Kiersten Rowe and her West Union Lady Dragons have righted the ship and are creeping towards the .500 mark after posting wins in three consecutive matches, knocking off Eastern Brown, Georgetown and Ripley, the former and later both being wins in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

After disposing of Eastern and Georgetown in three sets each, the Lady Dragons continued their conquest of Brown County on September 11 when they hosted the improving Ripley Lady Jays, a team who had run into some tough luck in recent matches though they did take conference leader North Adams to five sets. On this night, the visiting Lady Jays took the upper hand by winning the first set 25-23, only to see the Lady Dragons bounce back in a big way and take the next three (25-19, 25-21, 25-20) to win the match, their third in a row.

“Overall, it was a good win for us,” said Coach Rowe about the win. “I thought the girls worked hard, especially during the long volley points, and you could really see their determination and desire to win. I’m especially proud of the way they were able to bounce back after making a few mistakes, put those mistakes behind them, and keep fighting to pull out the win.”

It has been a season of individual milestones for the West Union girls. Earlier in the season, senior Maddie Stout picked up her 1,000th career dig and on the first point of Friday night’s match, fellow senior Annabelle McIntosh dished out her 500th career assist. Following that, the Lady Dragons took an early 7-3 lead in the first set after a Jocelyn Hall kill. The Lady Jays fought back, tying the set at 8 apiece on a service ace by Alyssa Tucker, Seven ties and eight lead changes late the home side held an 18-16 advantage, only to see the set evolve back into six more ties and six more lead changes, Late in the first set and trailing 23-21, Ripley head coach Jeanette Cox called a timeout and it worked to perfection. Ripley came out of that timeout and reeled off the final four points of the set to win it 25-23.

The Lady Jays kept the momentum, going up 3-0 in the second set on the strength of two service aces from senior Kathryn Cox. The second set then became a mirror image of the first, the Lady Dragons evening things at 6 after a kill by Kaydence Cook. Back and forth the score continued to bounce, with the visitors taking a 14-13 lead on an ace from server Jasmine Young. When West Union got the serve back, tied at 14, they took full advantage. With Stout and Hall handling the service duties, the Lady Dragons took control of the set by claiming eight of the next nine points, then riding that wave to a 25-19 win in the second set to even the match at one set apiece.

The third set followed the same pattern of the first two, close at the beginning, but the Lady Dragons pulling out to a 10-5 lead off a quartet of service points from McIntosh. The home side never trailed again in the third set, going up 20-13 behind the strong serving of Jocelyn Hall. Ripley battled back to within 22-21 but the home side took advantage of a Ripley service error and then uses a pair of service points from Violet Randolph to go up 2-1, taking the third set 25-21.

One set away from defeat, the Lady Jays came out strong in the fourth set, taking a quick 9-2 advantage, getting solid serves from Young and Hailey Gatliff and grabbing seven of eight points in one stretch. West Union began to chip away at that deficit. closing within 10-9 after another Cook attack at the net. With Ripley up 12-11, the Lady Dragons went on a run that eventually led them to victory. West Union took six of the next seven points to lead 17-13 and after a Young kill brought the visitors within 18-16, two blocks and a kill from West Union’s Hall sealed the fate for the Ripley squad. The Lady Dragons captured the final four points of the set, three of them on serves by Hall to take the fourth set 25-20, and the match three sets to one.

“There is always room for improvement, and our goal is to take something from each game, continue working together as a team, and use what we learn to get better going into the next one,” added Coach Rowe. “I also think we definitely gave everyone their money’s worth tonight—it was back and forth throughout all the sets and made for an exciting match!”

The win improved the Lady Dragons to 4-5 on the season, 3-2 in conference play. Ripley dropped to 2-8 overall, 1-6 in the SHAC.

West Union will be back on the court looking to extend their winning streak on September 16 when they host a non-conference match with Sciotoville East.