OTD returns to Peebles this weekend

Staff Report

It may be an annoyance to some, but for the majority of residents of Peebles, Ohio, this weekend is hands down the highlight of the entire year. As Matthew McAdow wrote in last week’s Defender, “Nothing compares to Peebles Old Timers Days”. And this weekend, after a one-year absence, Old Timer Days returns to the renovated streets of Peebles, providing entertainment, food, and of course people-watching for the masses.

The 2026 version of Old Timers Days begins on Thursday, September 17 with 6 p.m. opening ceremonies, featuring Grand Marshal Jerry Pack. Pack is a decorated veteran and a 26-year resident of Adams County who has built a multi-million dollar trucking operation that serves customers Nationwide.

Also on Thursday evening, the Window Display winners will be announced, the Old Timers Days Couple will be introduced, the Mrs. Peebles Pageant takes the main stage, along with the Junior Miss Pageant and then at 7:30 p.m., the OTD Queen Pageant.

There will be plenty of entertainment in Peebles over the weekend, including The Sixth Groove (Friday-12 p.m.), David Wayne (Friday, 2 p.m. ), the Fancy Free Cloggers (Friday, 7 p.m.), Steve Free (Friday, 8 p.m.), The Party Starters (Saturday, 3 p.m.), Geoff Fletcher (Saturday, 6 p.m.), The Appalachian Highway Boys (Saturday, 7 p.m.), 3-Fold (Saturday, 9:30 p.m.), Worship Services (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.) and Aubree Hoop (Sunday, 11:30 a.m.).

As is the norm for local fall festivals, cuteness, beauty and royalty will abound, beginning with the aforementioned Junior Miss and Queen Pageants. On Friday, there will be the Prince and Princess Pageants (4 p.m.), Saturday morning brings the Toddler Show (9 a.m.) immediately followed by the Miss Pre-Teen and Junior Pre-Teen Pageants.

There are plenty of other activities planned by OTD organizers that will keep the streets hopping with enthusiasm, including a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Kiddie and Pet Parade at 1 p.m. For the young folks on Saturday at 2 p.m., there will be the Watermelon Eating and Bubble Gum Blowing Contests. Also on Saturday, the Kids Derby will begin at 5 p.m.

On the final day of OTD, there will be a Car Show and the Grand Parade at 3 p.m. Street closures will begin at approximately 5 p.m. on September 16 in order to begin preparing the festival area.

You can find a complete schedule on the Peebles Old Timers Days Facebook page. And if you see Mr. McAdow on the streets during OTD, forgive him if he looks like he is walking on the clouds of heaven.