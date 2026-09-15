DeWine announces new Navigator Program to help families with children diagnosed with cancer

News Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, recently announced the creation of a navigation program that will connect families of pediatric cancer patients with the tools to get help more quickly and effectively. The announcement coincided with the first day of September, which was National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pediatric Complex Care Navigation Program, housed within ODH, will provide families with a single point of contact who can connect them to resources to help navigate the many complicated issues that arise once a child is diagnosed with cancer.

“This program will save precious time solving problems and finding answers when families need it most,” said Governor DeWine. “Our goal is to help as many families as possible and connect them with potentially life-saving resources.”

Governor DeWine was joined by Cassie and Jay Zurlinden (West Chester) whose son, Jayden, died in June of a rare osteosarcoma. Jayden was 20 years old and had survived an earlier cancer diagnosis at just 18 months old.

The new program expands existing work ODH is doing through its Complex Medical Help program, which currently covers some cancer treatment costs for Ohio families that are medically and financially eligible. The new Pediatric Complex Care Navigation program services are available to all Ohio families regardless of income level.

ODH is adding additional staff to operate the new program, which can assist parents with complicated issues such as access to medication support and Medicaid coverage; finding physicians; identifying sources of support so children can travel for clinical trials; and connecting with non-profit networks for a variety of support and resources.

“A navigator is key for families because the healthcare system, insurance world, and network of state and local services are often complex and confusing,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “We want this program to streamline and simplify things to families.”

In December, Governor DeWine announced a $5 million investment for pediatric cancer research, which funded five children’s hospitals and non-profit organizations to improve pediatric cancer detection and treatment.

For more detailed information about the Pediatric Complex Care Navigation program, email: [email protected].