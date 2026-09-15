Adams County students among 2026 Foundation for Appalachian Ohio scholarship recipients

News Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and its affiliate foundation partners have awarded over $870,000 in donor-established postsecondary scholarships to students across the 32-county region, including three students from Adams County.

Hannah Hesler of Winchester and Nina McCann of West Union received the Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship, honoring the legacy and commitment Evans and White had to the Appalachian Ohio region. Hannah Hesler, a 2026 graduate of North Adams High School, plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University. McCann, a 2026 graduate of West Union High School, plans to attend The Ohio State University.

Beau Hesler of West Union received the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund Scholarship. This scholarship supports Adams County students pursuing postsecondary education in ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields; trade, vocational or technical training in fields that contribute to energy efficiency, agriculture or land stewardship; or programs that foster diversity, equity, justice and inclusion, including, but not limited to, Appalachian or women’s studies. Beau Hesler, a 2026 graduate of North Adams High School, plans to attend Shawnee State University.

FAO partners with donors and an advisory committee of volunteers to award scholarships to students across Appalachian Ohio through a competitive application process.

To date this year, FAO has awarded over 670 postsecondary scholarships to more than 330 students across 25 counties thanks to gifts from residents and friends of Appalachian Ohio who recognize the role education plays in ensuring the region’s people and communities can flourish.

A 501(c)(3) public charity, FAO is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In partnership with 14 geographic affiliate foundations, the regionwide African American Community Fund and supporters across the region and beyond, FAO works to unleash the collective potential within Appalachian Ohio by encouraging and supporting philanthropy. FAO’s geographic affiliate partners serve the Nelsonville area and Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry and Vinton counties.

For information on how you can support educational opportunities and help students in Appalachian Ohio pursue their dreams, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call (740) -753-1111.