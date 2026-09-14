Matt’s Take: Bengals 1-0, Reds season finally almost over

Who Dey! Man, it feels good to say that again, doesn’t it? The Jungle was absolutely packed, loud, and ready to roar after months of having to watch a disappointing Reds team. The long anticipated football season is underway and the Cincinnati Bengals might just have a solid squad.

Week One is always a toss-up and to come out with a victory against a good Buccaneers team to begin the season is a huge momentum builder. Prior to the game, if you would have told me that Ja’Marr Chase only had two receptions, the Buccaneers never punted, Joe Burrow had a pick-six, and the team settled for four field goals, I would have certainly guessed that the Bengals had lost. But, not this time. I think the defense might be improved enough to really give this team a shot at being a top tier team.

Matt’s Three Players of the Game

– Amarius Mims – He is my overall player of the game. Mims allowed zero pressures on 37 pass block snaps and was primarily lined up against Reuben Bain. He embarrassed him the entire game. Welcome to the NFL, Reuben. Per PFF, the Bengals were the least pressured in all of week one. Shout-out to the offensive line.

– Myles Murphy – Have yourself a game, kid! Two tackles, .5 sack, a forced fumble, and a whole lot more that didn’t show up on the stat sheet.

– Evan McPherson – Money Mac helped seal this one by going 4/4 with a 58-yard field goal as well. He was instrumental in this victory and I believe he is going to have the best season of his young career.

Things to Improve On

– Getting Ja’Marr Chase involved early. I don’t care if he is doubled or safety-shaded, the star player has to get the ball more. I don’t predict he will have a worse game for the rest of the season.

– Kick returning from Meyers and Brooks wasn’t the best – averaging just 23 and 24 yards per return. Better field advantage off the kickoff is a must as the season progresses.

– PFF had the Bengals with 13 missed tackles, three each from the linebacker position. While they made some plays, tackling has to be made a priority.

– Cincinnati had seven penalties, including multiple offsides. This has to be cleaned up going forward.

Bengals vs. Texans Upcoming

With another tough match up to begin the season, Cincinnati looks to improve to 2-0 to begin the season. Cincinnati is currently a three-point underdog against a team that just narrowly lost to the Bills. This will be a tough match up for Cincinnati’s secondary facing Nico Collins Dalton Shultz, and Jaylin Noel. I think Cincinnati comes away with a win in this one, however, and I think the offense clicks more against a Houston team that just allowed 36 points to the Bills. I predict a 38-28 victory for the Bengals.

“Wake me up when September Ends”

The Reds announced that Terry Francona, Nick Krall, and Brad Meador will all return in 2027. I will not write anymore, as I want to stay happy after a Bengals victory. Moving on….