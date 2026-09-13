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Senior Profile- Madison Stout, West Union High School

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SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Madison Stout

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Jacob and Crystal Stout

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball. Volleyball, Track, Cross-Country, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Spending time with teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bad games

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to Tennessee with the volleyball team

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Alice In Chains

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Spiderman”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Lost

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Watching basketball

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Lebron James

FUTURE PLANS:

Going into the medical field