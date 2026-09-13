Senior Profile- Madison Stout, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Madison Stout
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Jacob and Crystal Stout
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball. Volleyball, Track, Cross-Country, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bad games
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to Tennessee with the volleyball team
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Alice In Chains
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Spiderman”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Lost
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Watching basketball
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Lebron James
FUTURE PLANS:
Going into the medical field