Candidate Profile: Kelly Jones, Adams County Commissioner

By Sherry Larson

“I just know how to get things done,” said Commissioner Kelly Jones, who’s running for his second term this November. Why should Adams Countians vote for Jones? He answered, “It’s because of my accomplishments,” and cited projects like the nearly condemned Precinct building that now houses the Board of DD and other area businesses, along with the Precinct Café, the construction of the new dog pound, and the newly paved parking lot at the Board of Elections.

Jones is being challenged by three independent candidates this election: Helen Cluxton Newman, Troy Thatcher, and Travis Wilson.

“There has never been a commissioner before or after that can do what I do,” said Jones, and he highlighted that the biggest complaint when he became Commissioner was the situation with the former dog pound. He explained that the commissioners set aside a million dollars for a new pound, and he took the project under his wing. Jones is especially proud because Adams County achieved a similar size with upgraded features compared to Highland County’s dog pound, and according to internet records, Adams spent less than half as much on its facility.

As a businessman who built the Willow Event Center and faced permit and approval challenges, Jones ran for Commissioner in 2022 and won his seat for 2023. Jones is confident in his ability to know what products and services should cost and believes his knowledge has contributed to large cost savings for the county.

Jones grew up on a farm. He learned by experience and developed a sense of know-how. He’s worked in blacktop and started a timber company, which he ran for 16 years. Jones owns Kelly’s Southern Ohio Classics & Profoam, sells outdoor furnaces, and he and his wife Rhonda own The Sunset Bowl in West Union and The Willow Event Center in Winchester, Ohio.

Jones highlighted future projects like the construction of a new jail and a new county garage. Adams County was awarded $21,611,312.00 through the Ohio Rehabilitation and Correction. Jones reported that the county purchased 11 acres near the state garage to build the facility. He also sees the need for a new county garage: “a nice warm building – with a lift and some pits to work on equipment.”

Jones notes the EMS levy is one of the biggest issues facing Adams County. “The levy has got to pass!” he said.

Regarding the pending hyperscale data center, Jones said, “The win will be whenever somebody finally comes to the table.” He said that the commissioners have only been given bits and pieces of information and that the land has not yet been purchased. “I have not seen approved plans for the state,” declared Jones. He continued, “No one has asked us for anything.”

Since becoming a commissioner, Jones, who currently serves as president, said he has never missed a meeting. He wants voters to look at his accomplishments, wisdom, and his commitment and service to Adams County.

Jones said, “Here’s my philosophy – I don’t want to be a nice man. A nice man will flip-flop around. No – a good man has discipline, and he has patience.” Jones concluded the interview by discussing his faith and the crucial role Christianity plays in his life.

“I’m passionate about getting things done,” repeated Jones. “I know how to do things and what needs to be done – so that’s what I bring to the table.”