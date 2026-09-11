Library Spotlight: Allison Burton

For nine years, Allison Burton has been a familiar face at the Adams County Public Library, where she currently serves as Team Leader at the North Adams Library. Her journey with the library began long before she became an employee, however. A lifelong love of books and libraries first brought her through the library doors as a child.

“I have always loved books and visited the library every week as a kid,” she said.

At age 14, Burton began volunteering at the library, and two years later, she was hired as an employee. Since then, she has worked her way through a few positions and now serves as Team Leader at the North Adams Library.

One of her favorite parts of the job is helping patrons find the books, information, and resources they need. She especially enjoys seeing the excitement on a patron’s face when they finally get to check out a book they have been waiting to read.

While helping patrons and keeping the library running smoothly are important parts of Burton’s job, patrons might be surprised to learn that she also serves as the “functioning custodian” at her branch.

Over the years, Burton has had many memorable experiences at the library, but one that stands out involved a large collection of books donated by a patron who had recently purchased a house. The books had been left behind by the previous owners and contained a fascinating glimpse into their lives.

“They were filled with personal letters, postcards, ticket stubs, and other travel mementos dating back to the 1970s. Some of the books even had heartwarming love notes written in them,” she said.

Burton also hopes more patrons will take advantage of the library’s Ancestry.com Library Edition. Available for free on the library’s computers, the resource provides access to a wide variety of genealogy databases and can be a valuable tool for anyone researching family history.

When Burton is not working at the library, she enjoys making wood crafts to sell at craft shows. She also has a creative project of a different kind underway: She is currently writing a young adult fantasy novel.

Her love of reading continues to influence her interests. Her favorite book is A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, with Shiver by Maggie Stiefvater as a close second. Maas is her favorite author, followed by Jennifer L. Armentrout and Ali Hazelwood. Her favorite movie is The Age of Adaline, while Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron holds a special place in her memories from childhood. Most recently, she enjoyed reading Our Vicious Oaths by N.E. Davenport.

Burton values being part of a team. “Working with my coworkers to help make the library a welcoming place for all patrons,” she said, is her favorite part of being a member of the Adams County Public Library team.

Burton’s journey from volunteering at the library as a teenager to becoming a Team Leader reflects both her dedication and her lifelong love of libraries. Her willingness to take on whatever needs to be done, whether helping a patron find the perfect book or keeping her branch running smoothly, demonstrates the care she brings to her work each day. The library is more than a workplace for Burton; it is a place where she can make a positive difference in the lives of others by helping them discover books, resources, and opportunities. Her commitment to making the library a welcoming place for everyone is a testament to the passion and diligence she brings to her role.