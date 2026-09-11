Candidate Profile: David Gifford, Adams County Auditor

By Sherry Larson

“You have to have ears to listen,” said current Adams County Auditor David Gifford, speaking about a crucial element of his job. And he should know; he practically grew up in the Auditor’s Office alongside his dad, a public accountant, who worked in the Auditor’s Office in the evenings. Gifford held various positions during the years, including Chief Deputy before the seat for auditor opened in 2002. Gifford ran, won, and has served Adams County in that role ever since.

In his first election 24 years ago, Gifford faced an opponent, and until the present election, he ran unopposed. This November, he faces Independent candidate Clayton Osborne. When asked how this run is different, Gifford said he will put up more signs and keep doing what he has always done by attending county functions and supporting constituents.

“I don’t want to leave the taxpayers who’ve been good to me all these years – so I thought I’d run again,” Gifford said. He plans to continue his work and talks about his job with enthusiasm as he shares the office’s evolution and how he has persisted through it. From doing things manually to using high-tech software programs, he has been there for it all, and with the help of his staff, they run an efficient, successful office.

Regarding his proven experience in the job, Gifford speaks humbly yet confidently and educates this reporter on how the Auditor’s Office works. From being the chief bookkeeper of county agencies, chief assessor of real estate, distributor of taxes after each collection, issuing dog tags and vendor’s licenses, payroll, weights and measures sealer, and so much more, the office is busy to say the least.

Gifford explained more in-depth processes like the bookkeeping system called GAAP, or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. To save Adams County the expense of hiring a full-time accountant to perform GAAP, Gifford pays a company to convert our books so they will be acceptable to the State Auditor’s office. He explained that, instead of following GAAP, he and the commissioners decided years ago to use the cash basis while still meeting the requirements.

Communication is key in the auditor’s role whether it’s with the public, staff, or other county officials. “There’s been lots of great people to work with over the years. They’ve all been very good to work with,” said Gifford. He admitted everyone doesn’t always agree but, “We sit and talk – and work it out.” Gifford said he makes himself available to people. “It’s all about helping people out – helping taxpayers.”

The recent increase in property tax testified to the importance of good communication. Gifford explained that his office tried to prepare people by running articles in the newspaper and speaking to taxpayers directly so they would know what to expect from the property revaluation.

Gifford worked up through the ranks to win the office he holds today. Although running as a Republican, he doesn’t consider it a “political” position and knows he is there to serve every citizen of Adams County. Gifford welcomes the yearly state audit, which is required by law, and strongly supports being held accountable.

It was difficult to keep up as Gifford discussed his time and experience in the auditor’s office. As he said, “I could talk about it forever.”