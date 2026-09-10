SSCC receives maximum 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation by Higher Learning Commission

Press Release

Southern State Community College has received the maximum 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), confirming the institution’s commitment to academic quality, continuous improvement, institutional effectiveness, federal compliance and student success.

The HLC’s Institutional Actions Council (IAC) voted on June 22, 2026, to continue and reaffirm the College’s accreditation following its comprehensive review process. As part of the action, Southern State Community College’s next Reaffirmation of Accreditation review is scheduled for the 2035–36 academic year.

The Higher Learning Commission’s decision followed a thorough evaluation of the College, including a review of materials submitted during the accreditation process and consideration of the institution’s response to the evaluation findings, where applicable. A team of five members of the HLC Peer Corps visited the Hillsboro campus in April for a site visit as well.

Accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission signifies that Southern State Community College continues to meet the Commission’s rigorous standards for quality assurance and institutional performance. The reaffirmation reflects the College’s ongoing dedication to providing high-quality educational opportunities, responsible governance, and continuous improvement in support of its students and the communities it serves.

“This reaffirmation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, administrators, and Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Nicole Roades, President of Southern State Community College. “We are proud to continue meeting the Higher Learning Commission’s standards and remain committed to delivering exceptional educational experiences that prepare our students for success. I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the successful review, including our students who were involved in the site visit.”

The HLC Peer Corps team chair noted, “You all do great work… It [the site visit] was one of my most peaceful, productive, timely, and collegial visits ever.”

Dr. Erika Goodwin, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs noted, “I’ve been part of several HLC assurance writings and planning for site visits and I have to say I was quite proud of this one – both the report we produced and the visit itself. I was impressed with our campus engagement with the HLC review team. Everyone enjoyed telling our story and sharing the good work we do. This enthusiasm and genuineness by the campus was felt by our reviewers and reflected very positively in our response report.”

The Higher Learning Commission is an institutional accreditor recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. Accreditation ensures that institutions meet strict educational, operational and ethical standards of quality and provides assurance to students, employers, and the public that an institution is fulfilling its educational mission.

Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, GED (ASPIRE), and workforce training programs.

With two locations – the Brown County location in Mt. Orab and the Central Campus in Hillsboro — Southern State Community College provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. The College also offers courses in aviation maintenance, airframe, and powerplant at Laurel Oaks in Wilmington – Clinton County.