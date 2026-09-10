Southern State to host Healthcare Simulation Open House

News Release

In honor of Healthcare Simulation Week, Southern State will host an open house on Tues., September 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Central Campus in Hillsboro, and again on Wed., September 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Brown County Campus in Mt. Orab. Both events are free and open to the community.

Healthcare Simulation Week, established in 2017, is an annual, global, grassroots celebration dedicated to raising awareness about the vital role of simulation in improving the safety, effectiveness, and efficiency of healthcare delivery. Held each September, the first week following September 11, the campaign recognizes the professionals who design, operate, and advocate for simulation-based education and training across all healthcare disciplines.

Since its inception, Healthcare Simulation Week has grown into a unifying moment for the international simulation community, spotlighting the innovation, collaboration, and impact of simulation in clinical learning, systems improvement, and patient outcomes.

During Southern State’s open house, visitors can experience live demonstrations where attendees will witness state-of-the-art simulation technology in action. Snacks and college swag will also be available to enjoy.

To learn more about this year’s open house, please call the Southern State at 800-628-7722, Ext. 2640.