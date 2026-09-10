Does 9/11 mean enough to you?

Not that Don McLean asked me, but I was born too late to “recall what was revealed the day the music died.”

The terrorist plane crashes of September 11, 2001, though? Those I remember. And how they revealed the paired vulnerability and tenacity of a nation.

In fact, on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, I shared personal details of that day with my readers.

And just like that, another five years’ worth of survivors, first responders and witnesses have passed away.

Since the 20th anniversary, other Americans who who were school-age or older in 2001 have had their memories and emotions buried under another half-decade of Super Bowls, overtime assignments, vacations, dental appointments and dance recitals.

Another five years’ worth of children who never coexisted with the Twin Towers have been born.

In the days following September 11, 2001, Americans felt unity and patriotism, but there was also unease.

And in 2026 I feel unease when I watch the news or encounter videos of Gen Z members being quizzed about their knowledge of 9/11.

These young adults stammer and stutter as they struggle to explain the who, what, where, when and why of 9/11. They struggle to verbalize the lessons that America (should have) learned from the ordeal.

They have neither an intellectual nor emotional connection with the event.

I keep waiting for some whippersnapper to ask, “9/11? Is that a convenience market chain?”

Our education system must shoulder part of the blame. True, there have always been students with zero interest in either history or current events, but at least we used to try teaching civic pride instead of victimhood and grievances.

I’m not asking teachers to harp on “Tippecanoe and Tyler, too” or revisit dancing the Charleston every grading period. But there are certain key events, eras and causes that shouldn’t just go “in one ear and out the other” with tomorrow’s leaders.

It might be hard to fit it in with pep rallies, “90s Day” and other distractions; but 9/11 is one of the pivotal events that bears emphasizing.

Of course, educators aren’t miracle workers and must play the hand they’re dealt by modern families. In generations past, youngsters would listen attentively as Mom or Grandpa recounted stories of the Great Depression, D-Day or Gettysburg. In today’s world of stressed-out single parents, endless extracurricular activities and 24-7 entertainment, transmission of life lessons is out of fashion. Not only do we not bond around the dinner table, we don’t even watch the same TV.

Some of our politicians have gone below and beyond the call of duty in portraying the United States as the villain of the world.

And the general coarsening of our culture plays its part in making 9/11 “nothing special.” Life is perceived as cheap. We celebrate the deaths of political enemies. Where playing with cap pistols and shouting, “Bang bang – you’re dead” was once edgy, kids can now mow down thousands of video game characters without batting an eye.

Can we hope for a meaningful 30th or 50th commemoration of 9/11? Or is it all downhill after this month’s hoopla?

The answer lies with each of us.

Don’t sputter, “Oh, was that yesterday?” on September 12. Don’t pass up a chance to share memories of 9/11 with young people in the family, workplace or neighborhood.

Never forget our losses.

Danny Tyree welcomes visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.”