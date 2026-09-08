Winchester Happenings

By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

Just one week ago we celebrated the last day of a successful Homecoming Festival. We are thankful for the good weather, our vendors, volunteers, entertainers and people who contributed to our success. We have received many compliments on our 250 years of American History theme and recognition of Revolutionary War soldiers. We celebrated those individuals who impacted change and freedom beginning on July 4, 1776. Thanks to Patsy who researched all the parts.

We extend thanks to Carl Riggins who went above and beyond in managing the sound system and working with the entertainers – he sang patriotic songs and when an unexpected illness occurred with one of our entertainment groups, he filled in the gap. We also appreciate Tom Cross and John McCormick, direct descendants from Revolutionary War Veterans who are buried in the old section of the Winchester Cemetery. I cannot begin to acknowledge everyone who impacted the success of this year’s events.

Our next Community Prayer meeting will be on Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hope in Christ Church on Plum Street here in Winchester. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next regular pantry day is September 17. If you are unable to come on our regular Thursday for Compassion Closet, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment. Clothing donations can be brought in on Tuesday mornings, 9 – 11 a.m. Stop by around 3:30 p.m. on pantry day if you can assist in serving. Please check our Compassion Closet Facebook page for updates.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting is on Wednesday, October 18 at 7 p.m. The meetings are open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. If you have an agenda item, call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880) before 3 p.m. the Friday before the meeting.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): During the Winchester Homecoming Festival last weekend, we had a special program celebrating our 250 years of freedom. One of the things that we did was recognize four revolutionary war soldiers that were buried in the old part of the Winchester Cemetery. We were very happy that we had descendants that were Grandsons of two of the soldiers, John McCormick and Tom Cross, who will be part of the program. John McCormick was born in 1756 in Ireland and died at the age of 104. James Cross was born in 1730 in Pennsylvania and died in 1813. George Harper was born in 1759 in Maryland and died in 1825. William Heddelson was born in Ireland in 1756 and died in 1845. We had the program that started at noon on the stage and again at the Ghost Ride through the Cemetery. Again, thank you John McCormick and Tom Cross for being part of this.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at [email protected].