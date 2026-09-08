Summer Crisis Program still available

News Release

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and ABCAP are once again offering assistance to help Ohio’s families stay cool during the hot summer months.

Through September 30, 2026 income-eligible Ohioans can receive assistance in paying their electric bill, purchasing an air conditioner or fan, or making repairs to their central air conditioning unit through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Service’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program (HEAP).

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households and those that have a disconnection notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, require air conditioning, or those with a household member age 60 or older and/or a household member with a documented medical condition. Qualifying medical conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, and others.

To qualify for assistance, Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for a family of up to seven members, and 60 percent of the State Median Income for a family of eight or more members. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $57,750.

Last year, the Summer Crisis Program assisted more than 55,000 households in Ohio, providing a total of $12.4 million in benefits.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with ABCAP. Appointments can be scheduled by calling an 1-937-200-8090.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

– Copies of their most recent energy bills.

– A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

– Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

– Proof of disability (if applicable).

– Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) program who meet the above criteria may also be eligible for assistance, or central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the Summer Crisis Program, and what is needed to apply, contact ABCAP at (937)695-0546 or 1-800-233-7891. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.