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Suicide Prevention on the Square event is September 12

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News Release

The 11th annual Suicide Prevention on the Square event will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 7 p.m. The Adams County Courthouse is located at 110 W. Main Street, in West Union, Ohio.

New this year, the street between the Courthouse and Blake Pharmacy (Market Street/Bob Blake Block) will be closed to traffic and there will be food/drink trucks available. The event will host a guest speaker and and allow for those who support or want to learn more about the cause, struggle with thoughts, or have lost a loved one to gather together and learn what our community has to offer for prevention and postvention support.

You can find out more about thr Coalition at facebook.com/ACSAPstandwithus/. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Adams County Government Annex.