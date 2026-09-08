Peggy Ann Pendell, born November 11, 1942, in Russell Springs, Kentucky, to the late Cecil Roe Hart and Ollie May (Stephens) Hart, departed this life on September 3, 2026.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dale Pendell, as well as three sisters, Wanda Lee Pendell, Virginia Gayle Hindman, and Betty Nadean Daulton. She is survived by her four children, Jeff and Jennifer Pendell of Crosville, Tennessee, Dr. Stephen Pendell and Bo Anderson of Amelia, Ohio, Kimberly and Steven Barger of Groveport, Ohio and Michael and Jennifer Pendell of Peebles. She also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a sister, Wilma Jean Hohn of Peebles; as well as many nieces, nephews, great- and great, great-nieces and nephews.

Peggy grew up with her four sisters in Peebles, Ohio, after moving there as a young child with her family. After graduating high school, she married Bobby Dale Pendell and began her life as a wife and mother to four children. Most of her life was spent on a farm, working alongside her husband and raising her children. She did work for many years at Adams County Senior Services after her children were raised and out of the home.

Peggy was always ready to help anyone with anything she could, always smiling and caring for her family in some way. She was very much into crafts and quilting, making sure her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren each had a quilt she had made for them as she aged.

Peggy is already missed by her close family and friends and will always be remembered by the light and love she brought with her as she entered a room.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m, also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Tim Case will officiate the funeral service.

The burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.