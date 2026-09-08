Eleanor Jean Dudgeon, Henry Richard Dudgeon

Eleanor Jean Dudgeon and Henry Richard Dudgeon of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away together in their home on September 2, 2026.

Jean was born on August 15, 1938 in West Union, Ohio to Mabel and Ivan Grooms. She went to nursing school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was very devoted to her family, her church and her garden. She loved flowers, puzzles, quilting and cooking.

Dick was born on October 14, 1933 in Erlanger, Kentucky to Norma and Henry Dudgeon. He went to Eastern Kentucky University where he played college baseball. He taught Industrial Arts at Finneytown High School for 27 years and coached the varsity baseball team. He also ran his own HVAC business. He loved woodworking, boating and waterskiing.

Dick and Jean shared 63 years of marriage, building a home that revolved around family and devoting time to helping others. They are survived by their children, Tim and Linda Dudgeon and Tara and Patrick Kroger; their grandchildren, Jacob and Audrey, Emma, Erin and Leah; and great-grandchild, Elliot. Dick was also survived by a sister, Sandra Gallenstein, along with many other loving family members and friends.

They both will be buried at the West Union Cemetery in West Union, Ohio.

Services provided by Paul R. Young Funeral Home – Cincinnati.