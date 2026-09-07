Two injured seriously in late night related accidents

Press Release

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown Post is investigating two related crashes involving the same vehicles on State Route 32 near Lawshe Road in Meigs Township, Adams County. The incidents occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The initial crash involved a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by a juvenile male driver traveling westbound on State Route 32. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, and the driver overcorrected, crossing the grass median. The vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes of State Route 32.

Moments later, a second crash occurred when a 2025 International refuse truck operated by Ryan Davis, age 33, of Lynx, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on State Route 32. The truck struck the disabled Chevrolet Trailblazer in the roadway. Following the collision, the Chevrolet rotated and came to rest within the roadway. The International crossed the grass median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and then struck a guardrail before coming to rest.

The juvenile male driver was transported by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Hospital. Mr. Davis was transported by EMS to Adams County Hospital with serious injuries.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Peebles Fire and EMS, Zach’s Towing, and Barnett’s Towing.

The crashes remain under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown Post.