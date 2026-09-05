Ora E. Anderson Conservation Fund accepting 2026 grant applications

News Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is accepting applications for 2026 grants available through the Ora E. Anderson Conservation Fund for Appalachian Ohio.

Public and nonprofit organizations, as well as groups working in fiscal sponsorships with a nonprofit or public organization, are eligible to apply for funding to support conservation across Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties. Emphasis is on conservation activities and programs in the areas of watershed restoration, sustainable forest practices, and promotion of the region’s cultural and environmental history.

Applications must be submitted online by Tuesday, September 29. Additional information and the application are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Ora-Anderson.

Naturalist Ora “Andy” Anderson, who passed away 20 years ago this week, was a tireless advocate for conservation in the region. He served as president of the Ohio Forestry Association and board chair of The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, helped establish nature preserves, and advised public officials and fellow nature lovers. He was posthumously inducted into the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Hall of Fame, which is the state’s highest conservation honor.

Established in 2007, the Ora E. Anderson Conservation Fund for Appalachian Ohio carries forward his commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of the region.

For more information about fund and how you can support or create opportunities in the region, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call (740) 753-1111.