Library Spotlight: Julia McCane-Knox

Working in a library is more than a job for Julia McCane-Knox. This career is a passion rooted in her own childhood experiences and a desire to help others discover the same love of reading and learning that she eventually found.

McCane-Knox has worked in libraries since 2010 and joined the Adams County Public Library in December 2014 as a library clerk. She became the Programmer at the North Adams Library in 2015, Team Leader in 2019, and Enrichment Services Coordinator later that same year. Today, she serves as the Assistant Director of the Adams County Public Library.

Growing up, reading was difficult for McCane-Knox, and she struggled with comprehension. As she got older, however, reading became a hobby she loved, and she began to discover her creativity and develop new ideas. That experience helped shape her career path.

“I knew I wanted to be a librarian so I could help others who struggled with reading, as I did,” she said. “Helping my community in any way I can is a true passion of mine.”

McCane-Knox earned her bachelor’s degree in English with a communications concentration from Shawnee State University in 2013. While attending Shawnee State, she worked in the Technical Services Department at Clark Memorial Library, where she gained valuable experience under Suzanne Johnson-Varney.

She later worked at the Mt. Orab Library, where she led the adult book club and teen programs. In 2018, she began Kent State University’s online public librarianship program and earned her Master of Library and Information Science degree in 2022.

Today, one of McCane-Knox’s favorite parts of her position is overseeing library programs and events. She especially enjoys helping plan the annual Summer Reading Program and seeing families enjoy the activities.

“Seeing everyone’s happy faces during these events makes all the planning worth it,” she said. “Helping foster a child’s love of learning and reading is truly remarkable, and there is nothing else like it.”

She also enjoys the creative side of her work, particularly marketing, writing articles, and creating flyers, handouts, and social media posts. She also finds it rewarding to work alongside the library’s Digital Services Coordinator, Josh, on the library’s website and event booklets.

One program she wishes more families knew about is 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. She encourages parents not to be intimidated by the number. Reading just 20 minutes each night can make the goal achievable, and books read during Storytime count, too! Children earn prizes at each 100-book milestone and receive a certificate upon completion.

Storytime holds a special place in McCane-Knox’s heart because her own children attend. She enjoys watching them, along with other children, learn and grow through the program.

A former gymnast and cheerleader at Peebles High School and Shawnee State University, McCane-Knox describes herself as shy until people get to know her. Although public speaking can still make her nervous, she continues to push herself.

“I may not always be the best, but I am determined to always learn, grow, and pursue my passions and goals,” she said.

Outside the library, McCane-Knox enjoys spending time with her family at sporting events, visiting zoos and museums, going to the movies, camping, hiking, swimming, and visiting beaches and theme parks. She also enjoys reading romance and historical fiction, with Nicholas Sparks among her favorite authors.

“Recently, I’ve read some wonderful memoirs for the West Union Library Shelf Indulgence Book Club, including Raising Hare, a touching account of an unexpected bond between a woman and a wild hare, and Boat Baby, a powerful memoir that explores family, identity and resilience,” she said. “Choosing just one favorite is impossible!”

McCane-Knox explains that the most rewarding part of working for Adams County Public Library is serving the community she calls home.

“Working close to home and collaborating with local organizations to make the community a better place is incredibly fulfilling, and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said. “I feel grateful to have the opportunity to serve the community where I grew up, and I hope to continue doing so for many years to come.”