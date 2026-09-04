Luther Rogers, Jr., 95, of Tiffin Township in Adams County, Ohio died Thursday, September 3, 2026 at home. Luther was born September 16, 1930 in Lynx in Adams County. Luther was preceded in death by parents, Luther Quine Rogers, Sr. and Mable Margaret (Vogler) Rogers; spouse, Mintie (Kimmerly) Rogers; two great granddaughters, Brooklyn Pell and Miley Harover; and one great great-grandson, Trevor Setty-Bales.

Luther is survived by two sons, Kimmy (Dianna) Rogers of Manchester and Carl (Melissa) Rogers of West Union; and one daughter, Janet (Carroll) Boldman of West Union; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 21 great great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Luther was a former Adams County Treasurer for seven terms and a Deputy Treasurer for six years.

He was a livestock and tobacco farmer. He was a 1948 graduate of Jefferson High School in Blue Creek. He was a lifetime Baptist and a former member of the Ohio National Guard.

Luther married Mintie (Kimmerly) Rogers on Thanksgiving Eve 1950.

Luther always said, “He was the last of the Lynx boys”.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Adams County Junior Deputy at any First State Bank.

Visitation will be from 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 875 Lynx Drive, Lynx, Ohio 45693/

Funeral servcies will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, also at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Pastor John Cole and Pastor Jason Hayslip will officiate.

Interment will be at the West Union Village Cemetery in West Union.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.