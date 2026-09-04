Dryden’s Den: 2026 AFC Predictions

The NFL season is quickly approaching. One heavy favorite leads the way – the loaded Los Angeles Rams. McVay’s Rams are currently +500 with the Bills next in line at +1000 – a huge gap between the top two favorites. The addition of elite pass rusher Myles Garrett gives LA the best roster in the league – but it is an older group. In the AFC the high hopes continue for Bills Mafia despite switching coaches with the hiring of first year HC Joe Brady.

Without further ado:

AFC East:

New England – The Pats had a ton of offseason distractions with off the field discretions of head coach Mike Vrabel. However, they are a better roster than this point last year. The growth of QB Drake Maye and the addition of WR AJ Brown should make their offense even better.

Buffalo – Like the Patriots, the Bills schedule is brutal – especially out of the gate. No matter, when you have Josh Allen, you will have an explosive offense. Joe Brady at the helm should help the offensive side of the ball but their defense will be the question. Good enough to make the playoffs – just behind New England.

New York Jets – Aaron Glenn was a frustrated HC in year one with the Jets – which is about the same for almost all past HCs with Gang Green. However, despite question marks at QB – the Jets have a bright future with multiple picks in next years loaded draft. Rookies David Bailey – D’Angelo Ponds – Omar Cooper & Kenyon Sadiq will each develop as the season progresses. Don’t sleep on another rookie – QB Cade Klubnik. This squad will be competitive, pointing to a bright future.

Miami – The Dolphins aren’t necessary tanking – but in all reality are tanking. The decision to eat all of Tua Tagovailoa’s massive contract in one bite is the right decision. With the aforementioned loaded 27 draft – Miami will compete for the first overall pick. They spent money on former Packers QB Malik Willis but it won’t hurt them in future years. They did select two of my favorite players in the 26 draft in LBs Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis. It will be a rough first year for new HC Jeff Hafley but some pieces are in place with a low cap number and a high pick in 27.

AFC North:

Cincinnati – Stop if you have heard this before – “if Burrow is healthy” – an old sentiment but an accurate one. If Joe Cool is in fact under center all season – Cincinnati is a threat to win the whole ball of wax. Surprisingly, Duke Tobin went all-in on the defensive side of the ball in free agency – especially with the HUGE addition of DT Dexter Lawrence. They should do something that has been rare under Zac Taylor – start fast. Their defense should be top 13 or so, combined with a high octane offense – the sky is limit in a season of urgency.

Baltimore – The Ravens departed with one of the most tenured and best coaches in all of football – John Harbaugh. The pressure will be on first time HC Jesse Minter in his first season. Like Cincy – Baltimore’s success relies on the health of their QB, uber-athletic Lamar Jackson. Their defense isn’t the same as years prior – with high hopes for the free agent signing of Trey Hendrickson following the keystone cops signing/un-signing of Maxx Crosby. Their offensive line also has big question marks, but they will compete for the division and a wildcard spot.

Pittsburgh – No Mike Tomlin in the steel city – which ended a 19-year run. They went the veteran route with Mike McCarthy who won a Super Bowl in Green Bay. He reunites with his former QB 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. The roster is long in the tooth – it is now or never. They added S Jaquan Brisker and corner Jamel Dean which should help. They should be solid but lack pop on offense and their aging defense will have difficulty holding up for an entire season.

Cleveland – The Browns are the gift that keeps on giving – if you like drama that is – which never stops on the shores of Lake Erie. Embattled QB Deshaun Watson will be the starter out of the gate for new HC Todd Monken. That plus the departure of Myles Garrett and DC Jim Schwartz will make a long season for Browns fans who are still in search of a franchise QB. They added some nice pieces in the draft, but this roster has a long way to go to compete for the playoffs.

AFC South:

Houston – The Texans’ defense is nasty – likely the best in the entire league. Any team that plays them will leave beat up – an old school unit that reflects their HC DeMeco Ryans and superb DC Matt Burke. Will Anderson is a dominant edge. On offense, CJ Stroud must improve – it is that simple. He will be solid but without a great supporting cast around him – just enough to eke out 10 wins to capture a mediocre division.

Jacksonville – Trevor Lawrence had a nice season under first year HC Liam Coen last year. They lost some key pieces – especially Devin Lloyd on the defensive side of the ball. Things won’t be as easy this year – the Jags are competitive but just miss out on a playoff berth.

Tennessee – The Titans hired HC Robert Saleh to take over a team that appears to have a bright future. As important, the addition of OC Brian Daboll should go a long way in the development of sophomore QB Cam Ward. Ward is a bit jumpy in the pocket but has the skills to make a jump in year two – especially with the additions of rookie Carnell Tate and veteran slot WR Wandale Robinson. Saleh is a defensive mastermind – he has some weapons – especially stud DT Jeffrey Simmons and free agent addition John Franklin-Myers. This team will take a huge jump – competing for the division.

Indianapolis – All was going well for the Colts who jumped out to a 8-2 record at the bye. It was all downhill from there with the injury to Daniel Jones. They hobbled to a 8-9 record. They lost Michael Pittman – all hope is still lies on Indiana Jones – with a suspect defense. I see it all crumbling resulting in a complete overhaul with GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen given their walking papers.

AFC West:

Los Angeles Chargers – Like him or not (most sensible people do not) – Jim Harbaugh can flat out coach. The addition of Mike McDaniel as OC should help QB Justin Herbert who is a top ten QB. The most critical point compared to last season is the return of tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. They are both very good which should help with protecting Herbert and also give Omarion Hampton a chance to shine – expect a big year from him fantasy footballers. They still have a solid defense led by one of the best safeties in the game in Derwin James. The Bolts will win the division and be a difficult out in the playoffs.

Denver – Many prognosticators are predicting the downfall of the Broncos – but this is a very good squad on both sides of the bal. Bo Nix is improving – Sean Payton is a brilliant offensive mind and demands excellence on both sides of the ball. The addition of speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle will help open up their offense. On defense, their front line is still stout and on the back end, Pat Surtain II is as good as any corner in the league. They won’t win the division but will be in the playoffs.

Kansas City – It almost feels sacrilege to pick against the Chiefs – especially given they didn’t make the playoffs last season. History has shown – writing off a team with championship pedigree too quickly doesn’t pan out well. However, Mahomes is coming off a major injury – a QB that must be able to move to be successful. Diva TE Travis Kelce is older – and appears to be much fatter – their o-line has questions – head coach Andy Reid is 68 years old – this will be his 14th season at KC – the same amount he had in Philly. RB Kenneth Walker will help but can he carry the load for a full season? On D – Chris Jones is 32 years old – the writing appears to be on the wall. If Mahomes can return to his MVP level – they will compete for a playoff spot – if not an elite Mahomes – they will be on the outside looking in – again.

Las Vegas – The Raiders have a new HC – one who won the Super Bowl as an OC last year in Seattle. The name Kubiak is very familiar in the AFC West – he coaches just like his dad – an innovative balanced offense which is difficult to stop. Klint, 39, will have talent at his disposal in first overall pick Fernando Mendoza – RB Ashton Jeanty (keep an eye on his injured status) – and of course stud TE Brock Bowers. Free agent center Tyler Linderbaum will go a long way in settling down a line that struggled last season. On defense, Maxx Crosby returning following the Baltimore drama and LB additions of Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean should vastly improve that side of the ball. They selected players I really liked in the draft in Treydan Stukes, Hezekiah Masses and of course a potential steal of the draft in injured Jermod McCoy. It won’t result in a playoff season this year – but eventually Kirk Cousins will give way to Mendoza giving up for the Silver & Black in future seasons.

Playoff Predictions:

Cincinnati (bye)

Los Angeles

New England

Houston

Denver

Baltimore

Buffalo

Divisional Round:

Buffalo at Cincinnati – Bengals win 31-27

Denver at New England – Broncos win 31-28

AFC Championship:

Denver at Cincinnati – Bengals win 30-27

NFC Championship:

Detroit at Los Angeles – Lions win 37-34

Super Bowl:

Bengals 37 Lions 33