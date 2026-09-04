Candidate Profile: Lisa Rothwell, Independent Candidate, Adms County Judge

By Sherry Larson

“The judge’s job is in black and white – not who is red and blue. I don’t want people thinking that this is about red or blue,” said Lisa Rothwell, Independent Candidate for Adams County judge.

Although members of both the Democratic and Republican parties encouraged Rothwell to run, she recognized that a judge’s role is nonpartisan. She’s reflected that “black and white” in her campaign signs you’ll see around the county, highlighting the Scales of Justice that represent the fair, objective, and balanced weighing of the law. A run as an Independent made sense as she faces Republican opponent Barbara Moore Holt this November. Although Rothwell is a registered Republican, she said, “I’m running as an independent because I think the judge should be independent – period.” She made it clear that she will not accept money from super PACs or promote politics.

Rothwell hadn’t aspired to run for the bench. Her primary reason for running this November is her love for helping children and families. She knew from a young age that her vocation would be working with youth. After reading “Rage of Angels” by Sidney Sheldon at 16, Rothwell also wanted to practice law.

Growing up in Tranquility, Ohio, Rothwell moved to Williamsburg, Kentucky after high school and graduated from Cumberland College with a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Political Science. At the time, she considered how she could work with children as a lawyer. Her college counselor told her that most ‘children’s advocacy lawyers worked in big cities, and Rothwell was headed home and needed a secure job to pay the bills. She chose to earn her Masters in Education with an emphasis in Psychology and returned to Adams County to begin her teaching career, later teaching in Highland County.

Rothwell always wanted children but couldn’t have them. She became emotional, explaining how difficult it was watching parents who abuse and neglect their children when all she wanted was to care for them. She became a certified foster parent, starting as a kinship provider because she was a church youth leader. Rothwell believed that when people know better, they do better, and it was a harsh reality when she found out otherwise. Noting a system that wasn’t working effectively, it wasn’t long before Rothwell’s desire to become a lawyer rekindled.

When she was about to leave for law school, Rothwell’s mother was diagnosed with cancer. Rothwell was reluctant to leave, but her mother insisted she go and promised to call her home if needed. About a year later, the call came, and Rothwell returned to assist her siblings with her mother’s care until she passed away.

Encouraged by her dad to continue her law degree dreams, Rothwell returned to college. By then, she had lost her financial aid and had to return to a part-time schedule while she worked. She graduated with her law degree in 2005 and was sworn in January 2006. Rothwell moved back to Adams County to practice law.

Her legal experience includes mediation, family law, serving as a solicitor for towns, teaching guardian ad litem practices with the Ohio Supreme Court, and trial law involving felonies and misdemeanors.

She’s most excited about a program she began in 2022 called EYES (Enhancing Youth Education through Support) that started when she was working in Peebles as a Guardian Ad Litem. She said, “I always say – I’m looking out for you – that’s why we got the eyes.” In short, the program helped find children who were supposed to be enrolled in Peebles Elementary, but no one had seen them since the year before. It started with Rothwell tracking down one student’s whereabouts and grew from there. Unfortunately, the program was shut down in Peebles but later picked up in Brown County, where Rothwell went on to run a mediation program.

Last year, the EYES program began at the CTC, and Rothwell is now aiding all the Ohio Valley Local Schools due to funding received with the help of Judge Spencer through the Ohio Supreme Court. Rothwell said, “I will die doing this program – I will never retire.” She continued, “I want to add adult responsibility contracts for those students who have already turned 18 so they are technically out of the jurisdiction of the juvenile court. This will provide attendance incentives.” She also hopes to implement the mediation program for juvenile court. She explained that this would involve mediation between unmarried parents who are litigating, in hopes of streamlining the process.

Although being a judge wasn’t on Rothwell’s mind when she began her path into law, she realizes how much good she can do. During her campaign, her team set up a care closet and has collected hygiene and other items to support those in need. She said, I thought no matter what I do, I want my campaign to mean something got better for somebody.” She has an unwavering commitment to the Adams County community. Stop and chat with her at local events – she’s happy to answer your questions.

“You won’t find anyone more passionate about children and families than me,” said Rothwell, who believes that kindness and compassion belong in the courtroom. “Do I think you have to apply the fact to the law? Absolutely! That’s why I say it’s in black and white.” She realizes some decisions will be tough, but the law requires difficult choices. “But that’s the point – it should be difficult – and they should be tough because it’s a tremendous responsibility.”

Rothwell explained that a good judge must understand that each case brought before them is insurmountable to those involved. “You can’t be a good judge if you can’t understand how important that is to them.” She emphasized the importance of her “ability to be compassionate, caring, and kind even while administering justice.”