West Union woman dies in September accident

News Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, fatal traffic crash that occurred on September 2 at approximately 9:04 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near milepost 19 in Pleasant Township,Brown County.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, operated by Manjit Singh, 39, of West Chester, Ohio, was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 68. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Brenda Watson, 50, West Union, was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 68. The Volvo was passing another northbound vehicle and struck the Chevrolet Cruze head-on.

Watson succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Singh was not injured from the crash.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Georgetown Fire Department & EMS, the Georgetown Police Department, the Brown County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Danbury Towing, and Zach’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.