Tracy C. Spires passed away on August 28, 2026 at the age of 64. Tracy was the daughter of Sam Spires and Deanna Knauff.

She was a proud United States Army veteran whose determination and drive set her apart.

During her service, she even created an obstacle-course training video after proving she could complete the course faster than many of her male counterparts. Known for her caring heart and dedication to others, she was a remarkable nurse who often went above and beyond for her patients, even taking nursing home residents fishing so they could enjoy time outdoors. In her teenage years, she spent summers hanging tobacco, a testament to her strong work ethic that remained with her throughout her life. In her free time, she enjoyed attending country music concerts, cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals as a devoted fan and season ticket holder, playing softball, fishing, and capturing life’s special moments through photography.

She was preceded in death by her father, Sam D. Spires and her brother, Samuel D. Spires. She is survived by her mother, Deanna Knauff of West Union, Ohio; her sister, Page (Stephen) Adams of New Marshfield, Ohio; her aunt, Betty Lawler; and her uncle, Billy Satterfield; and cousins and friends.

Tracy never met a stranger. Her warm smile, kind heart, and welcoming spirit made everyone feel like family, and she was deeply loved by all who knew her. The impact she made on the lives of others can never be measured, and the void left by her passing can never truly be filled. She was one of a kind and truly irreplaceable in every sense of the word. While our hearts ache in her absence, we find comfort in our faith and the promise that this separation is only temporary. Until the day we are reunited with her in Heaven, she will be missed beyond measure and loved forever.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. – noon on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at theNew Burlington Church of Christ

1989 Struble Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231.

The Funeral Service is at noon on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, also at theNew Burlington Church of Christ.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at the East Liberty Cemetery,Brush Creek Township in Adams County (Lynx, Ohio).

Paul R. Young Funeral Home – Mt. Healthy Location and Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serve the family.

Post condolences at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.