ACRMC Family Medicine launches new Mobile Clinic

Submitted News

ACRMC Family Medicine celebrated the launch of its new ACRMC Mobile Clinic, a program that will bring health care services to rural areas in Adams County. ACRMC hosted a special ribbon cutting and open house event in partnership with the Oliver Township Fire Department on Friday, August 21, as an opportunity to present the mobile clinic to the township it will be serving.

The event officially began at 5 p.m. with a presentation by the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, represented by Jude Endicott. Remarks followed by Jeff Roades with the Oliver Township trustees, Fire Chief Mike Estep of the Oliver Township Fire Department, ACRMC CEO Alan Bird and Haley Jo Davis, practice manager for ACRMC Family Medicine.

Following the official ribbon cutting ceremony, the fire department hosted a barbeque fundraiser dinner. Guests also had the opportunity to tour the mobile clinic and learn about the health care services it will provide. The UC Health Air Care team also attended the event and presented its helicopter, giving guests and families an opportunity to experience the aircraft up close.

The event was well attended by members of the local Amish community, representatives from the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, the Adams County Commissioners, the Adams County Medical Foundation, the ACRMC Board of Directors and Auxiliary, the Oliver Township trustees, Oliver Township Fire Department, and many other community leaders.

“This mobile clinic addresses a need we identified in our local community: providing professional medical care to those who may be unable to travel long distances to receive it,” said Alan Bird, ACRMC CEO. “By partnering with Oliver Township, we have an opportunity to bring convenient, consistent medical care directly to individuals and families throughout the surrounding region.”

Some of the medical services that will be offered include:

· Wellness Exams

· Family Medicine

· Women’s Health

· Pediatrics

· Immunizations

· Lab Work and Blood Draws

· Walk-in Appointments

The mobile clinic will begin serving the Oliver Township region on select Wednesdays in the coming weeks. An official schedule will be released soon. Appointments will not be required, but patients may schedule in advance by calling (937) 550-3657 or visiting www.acrmc.com/clinics.