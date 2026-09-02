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Marriage Licenses

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August 14-21, 2026

Gavin Levi Ellis Broughton, 22, Winchester, Ohio to Kaylin Ann Marriah Wilson, 19, Winchester, Ohio

Alan Mast, Jr. , 22, West Union, Ohio to Leah Grace Miller, 20, West Union, Ohio

Kenneth Randall Farley, 74, Blue Creek, Ohio to Connie Louise Bookout, 73, Blue Creek, Ohio

Bryan Douglas Young, 27, Peebles, Ohio to Baylee Hannah Wallace, 30, Peebles, Ohio

Barush Eteeyan Escamilla, 44, West Union, Ohio to Bethany Andrea Schultz, 36, West Union, Ohio

August 21-28, 2026

Caleb Jordan Salvis, 25, Maysville, Kentucky to Chelsea Reene Hart, 25, West Union, Ohio

Jarrett Nicholas Nunner, 28, Peebles, Ohio to Launa Wrayann Ratcliff, 23, Peebles, Ohio

Caden Michael Luck, 20, Winchester, Ohio to Shelby Nicole Cruea, 20, Winchester, Ohio

Patrick Lee Green, 54, Manchester, Ohio to Kelly Jo Smith Cosgrove, 51, Manchester, Ohio

Kayla Jo Futon, 23, Seaman, Ohio to Wyatt Lloyd Buschelman, 22, Seaman, Ohio

Kenton Lee Gray, 22, Stout, Ohio to Rachel Leigh Carter, 22, Stout, Ohio

Jordan Montgomery Cox, 21, Peebles, Ohio to Kayla Michelle Bunger, 25, Peebles, Ohio