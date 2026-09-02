Marriage Licenses

August 14-21, 2026
Gavin Levi Ellis Broughton, 22, Winchester, Ohio to Kaylin Ann Marriah Wilson, 19, Winchester, Ohio
Alan Mast, Jr. , 22, West Union, Ohio to Leah Grace Miller, 20, West Union, Ohio
Kenneth Randall Farley, 74, Blue Creek, Ohio to Connie Louise Bookout, 73, Blue Creek, Ohio
Bryan Douglas Young, 27, Peebles, Ohio to Baylee Hannah Wallace, 30, Peebles, Ohio
Barush Eteeyan Escamilla, 44, West Union, Ohio to Bethany Andrea Schultz, 36, West Union, Ohio
August 21-28, 2026
Caleb Jordan Salvis, 25, Maysville, Kentucky to Chelsea Reene Hart, 25, West Union, Ohio
Jarrett Nicholas Nunner, 28, Peebles, Ohio to Launa Wrayann Ratcliff, 23, Peebles, Ohio
Caden Michael Luck, 20, Winchester, Ohio to Shelby Nicole Cruea, 20, Winchester, Ohio
Patrick Lee Green, 54, Manchester, Ohio to Kelly Jo Smith Cosgrove, 51, Manchester, Ohio
Kayla Jo Futon, 23, Seaman, Ohio to Wyatt Lloyd Buschelman, 22, Seaman, Ohio
Kenton Lee Gray, 22, Stout, Ohio to Rachel Leigh Carter, 22, Stout, Ohio
Jordan Montgomery Cox, 21, Peebles, Ohio to Kayla Michelle Bunger, 25, Peebles, Ohio