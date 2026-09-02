AAA7 recruiting Board Members

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is currently recruiting community members to voluntarily serve on its Board of Trustees from the following counties: Highland, Lawrence, Pike and Scioto.

The AAA7 provides a range of long-term care home and community-based services funded by Medicare, Medicaid, and various federal and state resources, along with private pay options to support individuals living in their residence of choice. Support is available to everyone in the community and offered on a non-discriminatory basis in a ten-county district in Southern Ohio, including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

The AAA7 is governed by a Board of Trustees that consists of 10-15 members, including at least one from each county in the AAA7’s district, with at least 51 percent representing individuals over the age of 55. Appointments for the Board of Trustees are for three-year terms, and Board Meetings are held bi-monthly on the fourth Thursday of the month from 3:30 pm until 5:30 pm at the AAA7’s Administrative Office in Jackson. It is the responsibility of the Board of Trustees to oversee the affairs of the corporation and functions of an Area Agency on Aging.

The AAA7’s Mission Statement is: “Helping You Age Better.”

The AAA7’s Vision Statement is: “Our region will have access to available resources and services to provide older adults and at-risk populations choices in meeting their needs for health and well-being.”

The AAA7 is currently recruiting Board of Trustees members to serve from Highland, Lawrence, Pike and Scioto, and asking for applications from interested individuals representing those counties. Board of Trustees members can represent a variety of backgrounds including accounting/banking, business, hospital/healthcare, and social services. To send an application for consideration or with questions, please contact Jamie Herrmann, AAA7 Executive Director, at 1-800-582-7277 or email [email protected]