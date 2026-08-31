Sara Jo Morton

Sara Jo (Bradford) Morton, age 92, of Mt. Vernon, Imdiana, passed away August 28, 2026 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. She was born October 25, 1933 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Albert and Mae (Fisher) Bradford.

Sara Jo was a founding member of Agape Family Ministries, where she faithfully served and deeply cherished her church family. She took pride in caring for her children and tending to her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Harvey Morton; son, Gene Morton; and seven siblings.

Sara Jo is survived by her sons, Steve Morton (Kim) and Danny Morton (Ann); daughter, Robin Wilhite (Steve); 16 grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2026 at Agape Family Ministries, 5529 Industrial Rd., Mt. Vernon, Indiana with Brother Jim Weihrauch officiating. Burial to be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. service time, on Tuesday,September 1 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Agape Family Ministries, 5529 Industrial Road, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 or Trotter House of Posey County, P.O. Box 63, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.

Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com.