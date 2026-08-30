William Joseph ‘Billy’ Morrison

William Joseph Morrison, known to just about everyone as “Billy”, of Aberdeen, Ohio. passed away suddenly on August 29, 2026. He was born on December 5, 1968, in Maysville Kentucky.

Billy grew up in the area and graduated from West Union High School in 1987. Not long after, he answered the call to serve his country, proudly entering the United States Army in 1990 going to war in Desert Storm not long after entering. It was a chapter of his life he carried with quiet pride.

In 1991, William was united in marriage to Sherri Rivers, beginning a partnership that would anchor the years to come.

Anyone who knew Billy knew about his sense of humor. He had a way of lighting up a room and could always be counted on for a laugh or good joke. From an early age he had a passion for dirt track racing, the kind of interest that stays with a person for a lifetime. He also loved Antiquing, forever on the hunt for a good find and the story that came with it. Billy had a soft spot for animals too, and their company was never far from his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Becky Jo and Denver Larue Morrison: grandparents Kathlyn and Virgil Morrison; and his cousin Mark Morrison.

He is survived by his loving spouse Sherri; his brother Christopher Michael Morrison (Jessica) of Manchester; many aunts and uncles, nieces/ nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of military honors and funeral service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2026 at the Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Joe Gilkison will officiate. Billy will be cremated after the services.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Ripley and Aberdeen EMS and Fire Departments for their fast response and Meadowview Regional Medical Center for the compassionate care they gave Billy in his final moments. Their kindness will not be forgotten. Billy will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to share in his laughter. May he rest in peace with our Lord.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adams County Dog Kennel, 13543 State Route 41 West Union, OH 45693; (937) 544-2431.