Honoring a life-saving hero

Submitted by Joyce Porter

Winchester resident Joe Spurlock and his family were invited to a special recognition ceremony this week to honor Mt. Orab Police Officer Nay.

On August 18, Mt. Orab Police Chief Jason Hahn presented Officer Jeremy Nay with a “Lifesaving Award”. Chief Hahn stated it was a “proud moment and heartfelt experience” in their department to present this first-time ever award to Officer Nay.

On June 20, Officer Nay was dispatched to Route 32 for a vehicle with an unconscious male in the median of the highway. Upon his arrival, he noted the male, Joe Spurlock, with agonal breathing and nonresponsive. Officer Nay took quick action by breaking a window to gain access to Mr. Spurlock. He immediately began CPR and his heroic, very quick intervention resulted in saving Mr. Spurlock’s life.

Chief Hahn stated that being in law enforcement is more than the uniform and the badge, and includes courage, determination, and professionalism. Officer Nay’s actions reflect the true meaning behind the badge. He further added that protecting life is a priority in serving. On behalf of the Village Council, Mayor and Mt. Orab Police Department, Chief Hahn stated “they were proud of Officer Nay in serving their community, grateful for his courage and that it was a privilege to present him with the Lifesaving Award.”

Personally, as a retired nurse I have experienced what a difference our officers have made in saving lives. I am tired of hearing only about criticisms and am grateful to share a positive event. Joe Spurlock is a long-term friend of our church, community and we are thankful for the quick response from Officer Nay. Bless all of you for risking your lives every day.