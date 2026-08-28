Diana Fay Taylor, 75, of West Union, Ohio, died August 23, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Diana was born November 22, 1950 in Blue Creek in Adams County.

Diana was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Betty (McGowan) Reed; two sons, Dennis Boldman and David Stephenson; grandson, Andrew Ramey; granddaughter, Kristen Tackett; three brothers. John Reed, Timothy Reed and Daniel Reed; and one sister, Dotty Hodge Reed.

Diana is survived by four sons, Kenneth Stephenson, Bradley Boldman, Dustin Ramey and Aaron Ramey; and one daughter, Donna Minton, all of West Union; two step daughters, Nancy Taylor and Jackie Taylor of West Union; three sisters, Joyce Unger of Lynx, Cathy Bailey of Christiana, Tennessee and Brenda (Richie) Reed of New Concord; two brothers, Jim (Connie) Reed of New Vienna and Jeff (Greg) Berry-Reed of Alabama; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Diana spent most of her life as a homemaker after 15 years in healthcare. She most recently attended Solid Rock Ministries. Her life was filled with family, love and memories that will never be forgotten. Though she will be deeply missed, her family takes comfort knowing she is now at peace and reunited with those that went before her. Her greatest joy was caring for her family. She raised not only her own children, but also welcomed others into her home making sure that everyone had a place to come and feel loved and cared for. Her faith and love for others were the most important parts of her life. She will be remembered, cherished, and loved by all who knew her.

Visitation is Sunday, August 30, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral will be Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 1 p.m., also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Dennis Grooms will officiate.

Intermentwill be at the Mount Unger Cemetery on Mount Unger Road in Jefferson Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at LaffertyFuneralHome.com.