Candidate Profile: Newman running as independent candidate for Commissioner

By Sherry Larson

Helen Cluxton Newman is running for Adams County Commissioner. She’s an independent candidate running on concerns about the county’s future and the need for transparency.

Shortly before the primary election, Newman heard that the current Commissioners would no longer allow public comment at meetings (a decision that was reversed). “That instantly gave me the extra push to say – there you go – our rights are being violated,” and she decided to run.

Newman is a lifelong resident of Adams County who graduated from Peebles High School and went on to obtain her Master’s in legal studies from Northern Kentucky University. She has worked extensively in the legal field as an assistant and paralegal for attorney John Lawler of West Union, while also serving for many years working as Adams County Law Librarian. Newman currently works with a law firm specializing in family law and child protective services cases. She also runs her own consulting business and assists with tax-related issues. She and her husband also manage and operate a large beef cattle farm.

A crucial issue for Newman, as for many Adams Countians, is the lack of information about the proposed massive data center project at the Buck Canyon site in Sprigg Township near Manchester. “I’ve gone to commissioners’ meetings; I’ve been to the data center open house and asked a lot of questions that they didn’t have an answer for. It was a lot of, ’ We don’t know.’ In my opinion, when you’re elected to represent people there should never be an, ‘I don’t know,’ answer unless you say, ‘I will find that out for you,’” said Newman whose goal as commissioner is to be totally transparent.

Newman said, “What qualifies me more than any education or life experience is my love for Adams County and my desire to see the best for our county and everyone living here. I want to protect our beautiful Adams County for ages to come, and I believe our citizens should be informed of any major development that potentially would affect their quality of life.”

Regarding the data center, Newman believes too much remains unknown. She said, “ A big question right now – whether they’re going to take water from the river or the Aquifer.” She continued regarding aquifers, “There is nothing that’s worth life, and water is life.” If the water source will be the river, Newman wants proof that the returned water will be unpolluted. She emphasized that commissioners must have public input on such a monumental decision and believes there should have been public meetings from the beginning. Newman isn’t against progress or economic development but feels that the “questions and the hiding – leads everybody to believe it’s not a good thing.” She reasoned, “If it was the best thing in the world, why have they not been screaming it from the rooftops since the talks started back in 2023?”

Over the past several months, Newman has been preparing herself, should she be elected, by speaking with the auditor and reviewing budgets. She’s committed to learning how the county system works.

Although the pending data center project and lack of transparency moved her to run for office, Newman is gravely concerned with other issues in the county, including the EMS levy. “We know that an accident or emergency can happen at any time and we want our loved ones to be able to get to the hospital in a timely manner – which means a matter of life and death.” Newman considers EMS a top budget priority and believes the county should take measures to allow EMS to continue as long as it takes to get districts up and running should the levy fail.

Newman is committed to properly funding other priority services like Children and Veteran Services. She recognizes that property taxes went up this year because of assessments. She notes that Adams Countians are concerned about how those funds are managed. She said, “Most people don’t have a problem with continuing levies or adding levies. But when you have controversy, and you have questions about where your money is being spent, people want to back off; they don’t want to pay – people are struggling.” Newman discussed rising utility bills, which brought the conversation full circle back to data centers and the big unknowns. About constituents, she said, “Their worries are my worries too.”

Children’s Services is an area Newman feels is in obvious need. She also recently learned that Adams County Veterans Services is underfunded and has not been permitted to run a levy. “I don’t think anybody in this county would not vote for a veterans levy. We owe a debt to our veterans, and I think a little extra resource towards them is definitely the way to go,” said Newman.

Helen Cluxton Newman is running to be a full-time Adams County Commissioner. She will be on the ballot thisNovemberl, running against Republican Kelly Jones and two other independent candidates, Troy Thatcher and Travis Wilson.

Newman is firm that voters and citizens should be the commissioners’ voice. She said, “The job of any elected official is to be the voice for voters, and I will be a voice for voters – and I will be that voice representing all Adams County residents!”