Lady Dragons three-peat at County Cup

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the third consecutive season, the Adams County Cup for girls golf will find its year-long resting place at West Union High School. Coach Marci Nehus and her Lady Dragons squad made it three in a row last Friday afternoon on a perfect day for golf at the Adams County Country Club, easily outdistancing second place North Adams by 13 overall strokes. The Girls County Cup is just nine holes as opposed to the 18 played earlier in the season by the boys teams.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team and the way they competed in the Cup,” said Coach Nehus. “My senior, Geneva DeMint, has stepped up as a tremendous leader for this team and I’m so proud of the example she continues to set for her teammates. Annabelle McIntosh and Raeghan Rothwell also finished strong today, earning their spots in the top six and on the All-County team.”

“The majority of our team is brand new to golf and they have worked incredibly hard to learn the fundamentals, understand the rules and improve each day. This team has been through a lot already and hey have continued to come together, support one another and grow stronger as a team.”

“Winning the Adams County Cup is something these girls should be incredibly proud of,” Nehus continued. “I;m exited to see what the rest of the season holds, we’re just getting started!”

The Lady Dragons were led on the day by senior Geneva DeMint, who fired a 43 for the event, leaving her second overall in the individual standings. West Union also placed two more girls in the top six, earning them All-County honors- senior Annabelle McIntosh in third place with a 45 and junior Raeghan Rothwell tied for fifth at 50.

The individual champion for this year’s Girls County Cup was the probable favorite going in, Peebles senior Alyssa Smalley. Smalley won the individual crown by shooting a 42 for the nine holes, winning by one stroke over second place DeMint.

The final two spots on the All-County Team were claimed by young ladies from Manchester and North Adams, meaning all four county schools were represented. Manchester junior Peyton Hayslip place fourth overall with her score of 49, while North Adams junior Lilly Parker tied for fifth, shooting 50 for the nine holes.

The girls golf teams from the county will now set their sights on the two rounds of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, which will take place on Wednesday, September 2 at 4 p.m. at Hilltop Golf Course and conclude on Wednesday, September 16 at 4 p.m. at Buckeye Hills.

County Cup Individual Scores:

West Union- Geneva DeMint (43), Annabelle McIntosh (45), Raeghan Rothwell (50), Kelsey mack (59), Payton Grooms (68), Lauren Ellis (73)

North Adams- Lilly Parker (50), Abbie Fields 53), Brynlee Willett (53), Brooklyn Mahan (55), Esmee Grooms (71)

Manchester- Peyton Hayslip (49), Bayleigh Spires (57), Kenlee Truesdell (61), Hayden King (61), Josleyn Lucas (68)

Peebles- Alyssa Smalley (42), Addison Puckett (55), Paysen Shiveley (61), Isabella Niswander (74)AAliyah Cooper (76)

County Cup Team Scores:

West Union 198, North Adams 211, Manchester 228, Peebles 232