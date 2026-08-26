Winchester celebrates ‘250’

Staff Report

The celebration of “America 250” continues this weekend as the village of Winchester will host its annual Homecoming Festival. Events and activities begin on Friday, august 28 and run through Sunday, August 30.with “Celebrating America” as the theme.

“This yea’rs Homecoming Festival beganon July 4, 1776 when our forefathers adopted the Declaration of Independence,” explained Joyce Porter, one of the festival organizers. “It states that all peoplehave basic rights such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It formally declared our independence from Great Britain”

The festival’s Opening Ceremony begins on August 28 at 5:30 p.m. and will include the introduction of the Grand Marshals, Donald and Kim Bowman. The Bowmans grew up in Winchester and are 1969 graduates of Winchester High School. Donald retired from General Motors in Dayton after driving back and forth for 32 years and he was a part-time janitor for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District. Kim graduated from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing and is a retired RN. She has been an officer on the Winchester Caramel Festival Committee and was a Winchester Village Council member and clerk/treasurer for the Village, Board of Public Affairs and Cemetery Board. Their church home is the Wesley Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union.

The Bowmans have been married for 55 years and have two children, Tara and Dion; five grandchildren- Mason, Natalie, Kirsten, Loren and Ethan.

After the Opening Ceremony, the Queen contest will begin at 6 p.m., emceed by Don Bowles from C103 Radio. Pre-registration for the baby/Toddler shows also takes place from 6-10 p.m. Musical entertainment for the Friday evening will include the Poplar Ridge Bluegrass Band at 6:45 p.m. and The Sundown Band at 8 p.m.

In the meantime, the the Southern Buckeye GT Pulling will start at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s events begin with the 10 a.m. Baby/Toddler Contests and also beginning at the same time and running through 6 p.m. will be the Quilt Show and Americana Display at the United Methodist Church.

Tractor Tug Pulls begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday as does the Antique Tractor Show on North Main Street. There is also plenty of musical entertainment on Saturday- Patriotic Songs by Carl Riggins at noon, the Liberty Cornet Band at 3 p.m., Trace Evans at 4 p.m., Randy Pollard at 5 p.m., Elvis impersonator Bryce Thompson at 6:30 p.m. and Rebel Sound Club at 8 p.m. At 2 p.m. there will be a performance by Noreen’s School of Dance.

Other Saturday activities include the 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at 5 p.m., the Duck Dump (also at 5 p.m.) and the 6 p.m. Culinary Contest and Auction featuring auctioneer Same Bolender.

One of the biggest Saturday events is the Historic Ghost Ride through the Winchester Cemetery (6-10 p.m.). This year’s ride will highlight the people who are coming to life from the past that have helped make America great. The ride leaves from the corner of South and West Streets.

“Although you will meet some descendants from the Revolutionary war, we are focusingon those individuals who had roles in establishing the rights of all Americans and ensuring our freedoms,” said Porter. “We are humbled to honor those individuals who fought in the Revolution, War of 1812, the Spanish-American War and the Mexican War, some of whom are buried in the Winchester Cemetery.”

The festival concludes on Sunday with 11 a.m. church services led by the Wesley Chapel, followed by a noon performance by local gospel group The Watchmen. At 1:30 p.m., Honey Hush takes the stage to entertain with their variety of music in acoustic style. At 3 p.m., the Grand Parade kicks off featuring all kinds of entries and classic tractors as far as the eye can see.

The organizers of this year’s Homecoming Festival have put a lot of work into making it an enjoyable experience so take some time this weekend and head to Winchester.