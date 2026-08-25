Make the library part of a successful school year

By Julia McCane-Knox

As a new school year begins, Adams County Public Library wishes students, families, teachers and school staff a great and successful year. The library can be an important partner in helping students reach their goals throughout the year, whether that be finding the perfect book for an assignment, completing a challenging school project, or learning a new skill at a library program.

Students and families are encouraged to make the library part of their regular school routine. Fall brings a variety of events at the library, including after-school programs and book clubs designed to encourage learning, creativity, and a love of reading. These programs provide opportunities for children and teens to explore their interests, meet other young people, and continue learning outside the classroom.

When school projects and research assignments come home, the library can help. Adams County Public Library offers a wide variety of books covering subjects ranging from history and science to literature and technology. Students can also access scholarly online resources that provide reliable information for research papers, presentations, and other assignments. Furthermore, library staff can help students locate appropriate resources and learn how to navigate them.

The library also provides spaces where students can focus on their studies. For example, meeting rooms can be reserved by tutors who work with children who need additional time or assistance brushing up on subjects. A quiet, dedicated space can make it easier for students to concentrate, complete assignments, and receive one-on-one help.

Technology assistance is another service available at the library. Students and adults who need help with computers, devices, or other technology can seek one-on-one assistance from library staff by calling 937-587-8127. Library staff can also help patrons with employment needs, including searching for jobs and creating or improving a resume.

Resources are also available for busy families who are always on the go. Through the Libby app, patrons can access digital books, magazines, and audiobooks anytime, anywhere. Digital books make it easy to carry a whole library on a phone or tablet, while digital magazines provide convenient access to a variety of topics, from hobbies and current events to cooking and family interests. Patrons can even enjoy audiobooks while gardening, running, doing household chores, driving to a soccer game, or working on a car. Audiobooks make reading even more convenient, offering another way to enjoy books and fit reading into even the busiest days.

In addition, when that car repair project gets complicated, the library has a resource for that, too. If a vehicle’s owner’s manual is missing or doesn’t provide the information needed, patrons can turn to Chilton Library, an online resource offering detailed repair, maintenance, and troubleshooting information for many vehicles. Access to Chilton Library is another way the library can help patrons tackle projects with confidence while saving time and money.

Classroom instruction is just a piece of a successful school year. Access to information, encouragement, reliable resources, and a community that supports learning are also imperative. Adams County Public Library is ready to help students and families make the most of the year ahead.

Patrons are encouraged to stop by, explore resources, participate in fall programs, and discover how the library can help make this school year a successful one. Patrons can visit adamscolibrary.org, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or call the library for more details: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, West Union Library at 937-544-2591.