By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Information regarding the Adams County Food for All Mobile Pantry from Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio will be distributing food on Tuesday, August 25, between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds on Boyd Avenue, West Union.. Eligibility Guidelines: TEFAP Household income at or below 200% of the Federal poverty line. For any questions, please call CCWO Food for All Coordinator at (513) 672-3720.

From the National Institute on Aging – Hearing Loss: A Common Problem for Older Adults

Hearing loss is a common problem caused by loud noise, aging, disease, and genetic variations. About one-third of older adults have hearing loss, and the chance of developing hearing loss increases with age. People with hearing loss may find it hard to have conversations with friends and family. They may also have trouble understanding a doctor’s advice, responding to warnings, and hearing doorbells and alarms.

Some people may not want to admit they have trouble hearing. Hearing problems that are ignored or untreated can get worse. If you have a hearing problem, see your doctor. Hearing aids, special training, certain medications, and surgery are some of the treatments that can help.

Signs of hearing loss – Some people have a hearing problem and don’t realize it. You should see your doctor if you:

· Have trouble understanding what people are saying over the telephone

· Find it hard to follow conversations when two or more people are talking

· Often ask people to repeat what they are saying

· Need to turn up the TV volume so loud that others complain

· Have a problem understanding speech because of background noise

· Think that others seem to mumble

· Can’t understand what’s being said when people with higher pitched voices speak to you

Age-related hearing loss, also called presbycusis, comes on gradually as a person grows older. It seems to run in families and may occur because of changes in the inner ear and auditory nerve, which relays signals from the ear to the brain. Presbycusis may make it hard for a person to tolerate loud sounds or to understand what others are saying.

Age-related hearing loss usually occurs in both ears, affecting them equally. Because the loss is gradual, people with presbycusis may not realize they have lost some of their ability to hear.

How to cope with hearing loss – If you notice signs of hearing loss, talk with your doctor. If you have trouble hearing, you should:

· Let your family and friends know you have a hearing problem.

· Ask people to face you and to speak louder and more clearly. Ask them to repeat themselves or reword what they’re saying.

· Pay attention to what is being said and to facial expressions or gestures.

· Let the person talking know if you do not understand what was said.

· Find a good location to listen. Place yourself between the speaker and sources of noise or look for quieter places to talk.

The most important thing you can do if you think you have a hearing problem is to seek professional advice. Your family doctor may be able to diagnose and treat your hearing problem. Or your doctor may refer you to other experts, like an otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat doctor) or an audiologist (health professional who can identify and measure hearing loss).

Just A Thought: “It has long been an axiom of mine that the little things are infinitely the most important.” ~Arthur Conan Doyle