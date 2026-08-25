Court of Common Pleas release July report

July 2026

Felony Arraignments: 5

Felony Sentencings: 9

Felony Trials: 0

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 11 a.m., Carl Jewell, age 68, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250122 pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Gross Sexual Imposition, a third degree felony, in violation of ORC 2907.05B and Rape, a first degree felony, in violation of ORC 2907.02A2. Carl Jewell was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of twelve (12) to seventeen (17) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Jewell is additionally classified and required to register as a Tier III sex offender registrant and is required to do so for the duration of his lifetime.

On Friday, July 10, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., Kenneth Parker, age 59, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250121 pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to three counts of Sexual Battery, felonies of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2907.03A5. Kenneth Parker was sentenced to nine (9) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Parker is also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,500 and is required to register as a Tier III sex offender registrant for the duration of his lifetime.

On Monday, July 20, 2026 at 1 p.m., Nicholas Burton, age 43, was sentenced in case number CRI 20240167 pursuant to voluntary pleas of guilty to Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2903.211A1B2C, two counts of Tampering with Evidence, felonies of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2921.12A1, and two counts of the Violation of a Protection Order, misdemeanors of the first degree, in violation of ORC 2919.27A. Nicholas Burton was sentenced to sixty (60) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. It is further ordered that Burton shall par restitution to the victim in the amount of $1,638.24.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10 a.m., Jason Strain, age 45, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250023 pursuant to voluntary pleas of guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, in violation of ORC 2903.03A, and two counts of Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation, felonies of the second degree, in violation of ORC 2923.161A1. Jason Strain was sentenced to a total indefinite prison term of twenty-three (23) to twenty-eight (28) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Correction. Strain is ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $4,309.66.